Migos' Takeoff Won't Face Criminal Charges In Sexual Assault Case

By Regina Star

April 2, 2021

Takeoff will not face charges from the rape allegations made against him last year, TMZ has learned.

The 26-year-old Migos rapper, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in August 2020, won’t be prosecuted due to what the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office determined was insufficient evidence.

The decision came after “countless hours” of investigating on the part of the “MotorSport” musician’s attorney Drew Findling, who reached the same conclusion as the prosecutors in the case. “The allegations were patently and provably false,” Findling told TMZ of the rape accusation against his client.

In her lawsuit, the woman (Jane Doe) accused the Georgia-born recording artist of sexual assault and battery, with TMZ, who broke the story, noting that Takeoff made her “extremely uncomfortable” at a party in Los Angeles before allegedly taking advantage of her in a bedroom.

Despite facing no criminal charges, TMZ indicates Takeoff still faces a civil lawsuit from the alleged victim.

Earlier this week, Takeoff’s groupmate, Quavo, made headlines after a newly-surfaced video from 2020 showed him engaging in a physical altercation with his now-ex-girlfriend Saweetie, who broke her silence on the troubling situation. (See Quavo’s response here.)

