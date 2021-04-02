Quavo Speaks Out For The First Time After Elevator Fight With Saweetie

Quavo has released a statement on the recently surfaced video that shows him and Saweetie in a physical dispute inside an elevator.

Hours after his ex-girlfriend broke her silence on the incident on Tuesday (April 1), the Migos rapper told TMZ, "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from." While the surveillance footage showed Quavo pushing Saweetie, he made a point to note in his statement that he never "physically abused Saweetie and [has] real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Saweetie broke her silence on the incident two days after TMZ posted the elevator footage. "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago," Saweetie told the outlet. "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."

The California rapper announced her split from Quavo last month, writing on Twitter, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character." She added, "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Quavo later responded to Saweetie's tweets, writing, "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he concluded

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the footage of Saweetie and Quavo's elevator altercation, which took place in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting in North Hollywood. Law enforcement sources recently told TMZ, LAPD detectives have seen the video that shows the former couple struggling over an orange Call of Duty case, and cops want to "meet with both parties, separately, to discuss what went down."

The insider also noted that the incident "could be considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong." However, the source added that cops want to first "determine what happened before and after the elevator surveillance footage was captured," TMZ reported.

Photo: Getty Images