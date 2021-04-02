Feedback

This Is Where You Should Go For Passover, Easter Specials In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

April 2, 2021

Easter is around the corner, and even though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t faded away yet, there are still plenty of brunch spots to celebrate.

In fact, Chicago Restaurant Week is happening over Passover (March 27 through April 4) and ending on Easter Sunday (April 4), Choose Chicago noted.

Chicago Restaurant Week allows “diners (to) enjoy special prix fixe menus from restaurants throughout Chicago and nearby suburbs…This year, diners will have the flexibility to experience Chicago Restaurant Week through indoor and outdoor dining, or at home with delivery and takeout options.”

Find more about Chicago Restaurant Week (including participating restaurants) here.

Luckily, if you’re still looking for somewhere to go, Choose Chicago can point you in the right direction.

The destination marketing organization for the city, mapped out Passover specials and Easter brunch and dinner spots throughout the city.

Here are 5 of the restaurants offering Passover specials:

  • Aba
  • The Smith
  • RPM Steak
  • Osteria Via Stato
  • Goddess and Grocer

Here are 5 of the restaurants offering Easter specials:

  • Summer House Santa Monica
  • Pearl’s Place
  • Gemini
  • Steak 48
  • Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

Or, you could cruise along the Chicago River for Easter brunch.

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

