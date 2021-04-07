Watch Out For Snakes When Looking For Bluebonnets This Spring
By Anna Gallegos
April 7, 2021
Snakes enjoy Texas wildflowers as much as humans do. If you're looking for bluebonnets this spring, keep an eye out for sneaky serpents.
“We see cases every year of people being bitten by a snake, usually a rattlesnake in the bluebonnets,” Kristen Hullum, a nurse at St. David’s Round Rock, told KXAN.
Snakes can be found all across the Lone Star State. While there are dozens of species in Texas, only coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins), and rattlesnakes are venomous, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The best way to avoid a snake bite is to stay away from snakes.
Bluebonnet rattlers
Look what popped out of the bluebonnets! These 2 Diamondback rattlesnakes are sparring over a female. Thanks to JimmyJamesJr86 on Instagram for sharing this sight.Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
The TPW recommends
- Stick to trails and marked paths. Snakes like to hide in tall grass, brushy areas, and under rocks and tree limbs. You're less likely to cross a snake's path in an open area.
- Wear boots and gloves. Having the proper clothing can protect you from potential bites.
- Look down. If you're walking through grassy areas, be careful where you step.
- If you see a snake, leave it alone. If you hear a rattlesnake but don't see it, move away from the sound.
If you do get bitten by a snake, the safest thing to do is call 911. Applying pressure to the wound or trying to remove snake venom yourself can make the issue worse.
“There are some cowboy movies suggesting to suck the venom out. You don’t want to do that," Hullum said.
Photo: Getty Images