Watch Out For Snakes When Looking For Bluebonnets This Spring

Snakes enjoy Texas wildflowers as much as humans do. If you're looking for bluebonnets this spring, keep an eye out for sneaky serpents.

“We see cases every year of people being bitten by a snake, usually a rattlesnake in the bluebonnets,” Kristen Hullum, a nurse at St. David’s Round Rock, told KXAN.

Snakes can be found all across the Lone Star State. While there are dozens of species in Texas, only coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins), and rattlesnakes are venomous, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The best way to avoid a snake bite is to stay away from snakes.