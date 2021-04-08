Feedback

Ariana Grande & Fiancé Dalton Gomez Planning An 'Intimate' Summer Wedding

By Hayden Brooks

April 8, 2021

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez are getting closer to walking down the aisle.

As per Us Weekly, the newly-announced Voice judge, 27, and real estate, 25 are looking at hosting a wedding in the coming months. "Ariana and Dalton's wedding will happen early summer," the insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. "They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California." While the pair want "a very small and intimate affair," they have reportedly concluded that "nothing will officially happen until it's safe" amid the pandemic.

As of now, the two are simply enjoying their time with one another. "He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her," the source added.

After going public with their relationship in June 2020, the pair were engaged by the end of the year. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted," jeweler Jack Solow previously told E! News of the oval-shaped diamond set next to a pearl engagement ring. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

Ariana Grande

