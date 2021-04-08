Several Notable Executives Serving On Board For Tom Brady's NFT Platform
By Jason Hall
April 8, 2021
Several major executives have already been mentioned as board members or advisors for Tom Brady's new NFT platform, 'Autograph.'
The company's website lists Brady and four other leadership and board & advisors, which includes Brady's Dillon Rosenblatt, Josh Payne and Richard Rosenblatt, as well as several notable board members and advisors including the following:
- Jon Feltheimer- CEO, Lionsgate
- Steven Galanis- CEO, Cameo
- Dawn Ostroff- CCO/CABO, Spotify
- Peter Guber- Co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club
- Michael Rapino- CEO, Live Nation
- Jason Robins- CEO, DraftKings
- Paul Liberman- Co-founder, DraftKings
- Matt Kalish- President, DraftKings N.A.
- Peter Matton- Executive chairman, founder/SCS Financial
CNN Business reported Brady planned launch his own NFT platform called "Autograph," which will reportedly "bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles," cofounder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt confirmed.
Brady quote-tweeted CNN Business' tweet sharing the report on Wednesday (April 7) with the "eyeballs" emoji.
Rosenblatt said Brady will be featured in the NFTs, which are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system supporting multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNN reports.
Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
