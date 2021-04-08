Several Notable Executives Serving On Board For Tom Brady's NFT Platform

Several major executives have already been mentioned as board members or advisors for Tom Brady's new NFT platform, 'Autograph.'

The company's website lists Brady and four other leadership and board & advisors, which includes Brady's Dillon Rosenblatt, Josh Payne and Richard Rosenblatt, as well as several notable board members and advisors including the following:

Jon Feltheimer - CEO, Lionsgate

- CEO, Lionsgate Steven Galanis - CEO, Cameo

- CEO, Cameo Dawn Ostroff - CCO/CABO, Spotify

- CCO/CABO, Spotify Peter Guber - Co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club

- Co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club Michael Rapino - CEO, Live Nation

- CEO, Live Nation Jason Robins - CEO, DraftKings

- CEO, DraftKings Paul Liberman - Co-founder, DraftKings

- Co-founder, DraftKings Matt Kalish - President, DraftKings N.A.

- President, DraftKings N.A. Peter Matton- Executive chairman, founder/SCS Financial

CNN Business reported Brady planned launch his own NFT platform called "Autograph," which will reportedly "bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles," cofounder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt confirmed.

Brady quote-tweeted CNN Business' tweet sharing the report on Wednesday (April 7) with the "eyeballs" emoji.

Rosenblatt said Brady will be featured in the NFTs, which are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system supporting multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNN reports.