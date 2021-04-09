Feedback

Hillsboro Man Scores $3.9 Million Jackpot, Splits Winnings With His Son

By Zuri Anderson

April 9, 2021

An Oregon man is sharing the wealth with his son after playing Oregon's Game Megabucks and winning nearly $4 million, according to FOX 12.

Melvin Date, a Hillsboro resident, is matched all six numbers for the Megabucks drawing on April 3, officials with the Oregon Lottery said. Reporters said the long-time player found out about his win by checking the lottery's mobile app and matching the number drawn: 2-8-13-21-23-34.

Date also split the prize with his son, giving him $2.9 million while the winner gave himself $1 million. After taxes, Date reportedly took home $986,000 while his son got a one-time lump sum amount of $340,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Safeway on Tualatin Valley Highway, FOX 12 reported.

Some special lottery stories have been popping up across the nation. In North Carolina, more than 6,500 people have won the lottery by using the same numbers. A Tennessee man lost his $1 million winning ticket but ending up finding it again. Someone in South Florida won $28 million, but no one has claimed the prize, yet.

