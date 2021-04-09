Why April 9th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1965, The Rolling Stones made their live TV debut on the U-K show Ready Steady Go!

In 1973, Queen made their debut performance at London’s Marquee Theater.

In 1970,Paul McCartney announced his break with The Beatles in a typed statement he included with copies of the solo album the singer sent to the British press. In the letter, he attributed the split to “personal differences, musical differences, business differences,” but most of all because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

In 1984, R.E.M. released their second album, Reckoning.

In 1994, Pantera’s Far Beyond Driven was the number one album in America.

