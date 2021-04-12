Feedback

The Game Faces Backlash Over Tweet Following DMX's Death

By Regina Star

April 12, 2021

The Game became Twitter's latest dragging victim for a tweet he shared concerning DMX’s impact on hip-hop following his death.

The hip-hop community has been mourning the loss of the Ruff Ryders icon’s untimely passing since the devastating news made headlines Friday (April 9). At age 50, DMX died at White Plains Hospital in his home state of New York after an apparent drug-induced heart attack, which reportedly caused him to suffer “significant organ failure” amid his final moments spent on life support.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” X’s family shared in a heartbreaking statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

In a flawed attempt at honoring the "X Gon' Give It to Ya" lyricist's life and legacy in hip-hop, Game tweeted: “N—s really gotta die to get love. If I can’t feel it while I’m here, keep it. #RIPDMX.”

Without hesitation, fans offended by the remark took to Twitter to remind the “Hate It Or Love It” musician that X was (and remains) deeply loved and respected throughout his entire career.

“Wtf ??? dmx had two platinum albums in one year. Debuted no. 1 on his first 5 albums. Was in movies. And so many feat. Who didn’t love dmx? … Game sometimes you just need to stop saying s—t for clout,” one user tweeted.

Others, like this user, were just flat-out annoyed by the implications of the tweet: “He always got love..we just don’t like you so no one shows you any like or love."

See what others had to say in response to Game’s tribute to DMX below:

