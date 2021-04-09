DMX Dead At 50: Hip-Hop Community Reacts
By Paris Close
April 9, 2021
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of legendary rapper DMX.
X’s death was confirmed this morning (April 9), a week after he’d been hospitalized for an apparent drug-induced heart attack at White Plains Hospital in New York. The crushing news comes after days-long reports of X’s experiencing “significant organ failure” and reportedly contracting COVID-19, all while as he remained on life support. He was 50.
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” X’s family shared in a statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.” Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."
Since the devastating loss, many artists within the music industry as well as X’s comrades and admirers took to social media to salute the iconic emcee, songwriter and actor.
See DMX tributes from Public Enemy, Royce Da 5'9", Chance the Rapper and more in response to the rapper's untimely death below:
ℜ𝔢𝔰𝔱 ℑ𝔫 𝔅𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔰, 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯 𝔛. #RIPDMX @DMX— PUBLIC ENEMY (@PublicEnemyFTP) April 9, 2021
📸: @ErniePaniccioli pic.twitter.com/4IPmtB9mSD
Rest in Heaven DMX— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021
R.I.P. DMX— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 9, 2021
rest easy dmx 🤍— 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021
Even through you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tTp7RMCwIJ— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021
I know we all have been praying for DMX and now he’s gone. Don’t go blaming or judging God he do answer prayers but our days are numbered. His mission on this worldly earth is done and now he’s in a better place. #RIPDMX— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) April 9, 2021
Rest in power to our brotha DMX— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 9, 2021
🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/mkgvStdjd0
DMX carried such a beautiful energy with him his whole life. I pray that energy lives forever through his family, friends, and fans. Rest In Peace Dark Man X 🖤— yung baby tate (@yungbabytate) April 9, 2021
Rest up DMX 🦅— THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021
rest in heavenly peace power and paradise DMX 🕊 pic.twitter.com/D7jTskaPgE— abz (@abra) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX. Thank you for being the soundtrack of my childhood.— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 9, 2021
