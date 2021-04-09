Feedback

DMX Dead At 50: Hip-Hop Community Reacts

By Paris Close

April 9, 2021

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of legendary rapper DMX.

X’s death was confirmed this morning (April 9), a week after he’d been hospitalized for an apparent drug-induced heart attack at White Plains Hospital in New York. The crushing news comes after days-long reports of X’s experiencing “significant organ failure” and reportedly contracting COVID-19, all while as he remained on life support. He was 50.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” X’s family shared in a statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.” Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

Since the devastating loss, many artists within the music industry as well as X’s comrades and admirers took to social media to salute the iconic emcee, songwriter and actor.

See DMX tributes from Public Enemy, Royce Da 5'9", Chance the Rapper and more in response to the rapper's untimely death below:

DMX

