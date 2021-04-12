Why April 12th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1954, Bill Haley recorded “Rock Around the Clock” at Pythian Temple studios in New York City. Many music lovers consider the song the one that started the rock and roll revolution.

In 2011, the Foo Fighters released their album, Wasting Light.

In 2000, Metallica filed suit against Napster as well as Yale University, The University of Southern California and Indiana University for copyright infringement.

In 1975, Elton John started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “Philadelphia Freedom.”

In 1994, Hole released their second album, Live Through This.

In 1983, R.E.M. released their debut album, Murmur.

In 1971, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s live album 4 Way Street was certified gold before it even appeared on the album chart.

In 1975, David Bowie announced his second career retirement, saying, “I’ve rocked my roll. It’s a boring dead end, there will be no more rock ‘n roll records from me.” His next album would come out nine months later.

And in 2016, a court ruled that Led Zeppelin founders Robert Plant and Jimmy Page had to face trial in a copyright claim over "Stairway to Heaven." The trustee for Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, claimed that he should be given writing credit on the track.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty Images

(H/T: This Day in Music)