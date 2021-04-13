DMX's Family Warns Of Scammers Trying To Profit Off His Death
By Peyton Blakemore
April 13, 2021
After multiple scams and rumors popped up online in the days following DMX's death, the late rapper's family issued a warning to fans about those trying to profit from the legendary lyricist's death.
"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters," his family said in a statement, shooting down the internet rumor that Jay Z and Beyonce paid $10 million for DMX's masters so they could give ownership to his children.
"Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral," the statement continued before directly calling out scammers who are soliciting money in X's name. "If any one is requesting ... money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”
The 50-year-old rapper passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a reported drug-induced heart attack at his home in White Plains, New York the week prior.
On Sunday (April 11), one of DMX's 15 children, Sasha, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Instagram, posting an Instagram Series of photos and videos of their quality time together. "Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter," she captioned the post. "You were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving. greatful for all those talks that we got to have, i never didn’t learn from you."
"I know life wasn’t easy and there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the f**k you are but that doesn’t matter because i knew who the f**k you were. you were my father and ain't sh*t else matter," she continued. "I already know everything you would tell me if you were here right now and i know you got me wherever you are in this universe. if it’s one thing i saw you do was be strong no matter what and you was always bouncin back."
"I wish we had more time and i lost a huge piece of me when you transitioned to peace. i love you forever dad. from your first baby girl," Sasha concluded, adding, "Legends never die rest in eternal paradise dad."
Sasha is DMX's daughter with his former partner, Patricia Trejo. She is the first of his children to speak about his passing on social media.
