Reddit Pokes Fun At San Antonio After City Appears In Jeopardy Clue
By Anna Gallegos
April 13, 2021
San Antonians on Reddit had some good nature ribbing after the city appeared in a Jeopardy clue last week.
The clue was
“This word for a perfect human society is from words meaning ‘no place,’ but it’s a real place west of San Antonio."
The real answer was "What is Utopia?" but the joke answers on Reddit were much more fun, including:
- Where is Marbach and 410?
- What's Fred's Fish Fry?
- What is Helotes?
- What is Kerrville?
- What is the weight room at the NCAA tournament?
User -TexasJedi- speculated that a San Antonio native must be on staff at Jeopardy because Alamo City-related questions have been popping up lately.
They may be on to something because in January a Daily Double was
In 1835 Mexican General Martin Perfecto De Cos fortified this mission in San Antonio, but soon had to surrender it.
San Antonio got a shoutout on Jeopardy tonight. It was the Daily Double too! https://t.co/VVPjMD8sRF pic.twitter.com/ieC51zyezG— Matthew Reyna (@MatthewReynaTX) January 16, 2021
Another clue from May 2020 was
In 2005 the San Antonio Spurs mascot got ejected, ref Jess Kersey saying, "I want the wolf gone!" - He's really this creature.
This is why you have to watch Jeopardy on @KENS5...you never know when a @spurs question is going to pop up.— Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) May 2, 2020
Went back into the archives to find the reactions from players after the Coyote was tossed. Didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/IEF5AJJVWP
If you ever find yourself on Jeopardy, be sure to brush up on your San Antonio trivia first.
Photo: Getty Images