Reddit Pokes Fun At San Antonio After City Appears In Jeopardy Clue

San Antonians on Reddit had some good nature ribbing after the city appeared in a Jeopardy clue last week.

The clue was

“This word for a perfect human society is from words meaning ‘no place,’ but it’s a real place west of San Antonio."

The real answer was "What is Utopia?" but the joke answers on Reddit were much more fun, including:

Where is Marbach and 410?

What's Fred's Fish Fry?

What is Helotes?

What is Kerrville?

What is the weight room at the NCAA tournament?



User -TexasJedi- speculated that a San Antonio native must be on staff at Jeopardy because Alamo City-related questions have been popping up lately.

They may be on to something because in January a Daily Double was

In 1835 Mexican General Martin Perfecto De Cos fortified this mission in San Antonio, but soon had to surrender it.