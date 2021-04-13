Feedback

Reddit Pokes Fun At San Antonio After City Appears In Jeopardy Clue

By Anna Gallegos

April 13, 2021

San Antonians on Reddit had some good nature ribbing after the city appeared in a Jeopardy clue last week.

The clue was

“This word for a perfect human society is from words meaning ‘no place,’ but it’s a real place west of San Antonio."

The real answer was "What is Utopia?" but the joke answers on Reddit were much more fun, including:


User -TexasJedi- speculated that a San Antonio native must be on staff at Jeopardy because Alamo City-related questions have been popping up lately.

They may be on to something because in January a Daily Double was

In 1835 Mexican General Martin Perfecto De Cos fortified this mission in San Antonio, but soon had to surrender it.

Another clue from May 2020 was

In 2005 the San Antonio Spurs mascot got ejected, ref Jess Kersey saying, "I want the wolf gone!" - He's really this creature.

If you ever find yourself on Jeopardy, be sure to brush up on your San Antonio trivia first.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Reddit Pokes Fun At San Antonio After City Appears In Jeopardy Clue

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.