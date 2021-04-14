Why April 16th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 15, 2022

David Lee Roth
Photo: Getty Images

It’s April 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1993, David Lee Roth was busted by the police after allegedly buying a $10 bag of marijuana in New York’s Washington Square Park. 

In 1964, The Rolling Stones’ self-titled debut album came out in the U-K. Two weeks later, it would top the British charts.

In 2003, Holes Courtney Love announced that her debut solo album would be titled America’s Sweetheart.

In 1995, Bob Seger became a dad again when his wife gave birth to his first daughter. They named her SamanthaChar.

In 1972, Electric Light Orchestra made their debut at London’s The Fox and Greyhound.

And in 2005, in a poll by UK TV station Channel 4, Radiohead’s OK Computer was voted the Best Album of All Time. U2 took second place with The Joshua Tree, followed by Nirvana’s Nevermind.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

