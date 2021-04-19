Feedback

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Tease 'Save Your Tears' Remix

By Hayden Brooks

April 19, 2021

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have another collaboration on the way.

On Monday (April 19), the XO chart-topper teased what sounds like a remix to his latest hit, "Save Your Tears," featuring Grande. In a brief eight-second snippet, which was also shared on Grande's account, the pop titan's smooth vocals can be heard on the bridge to the track. The remix is rumored to drop this week. "Save Your Tears" is Abel's latest reimagined single off After Hours following Lil Uzi Vert ("Heartless"), Kenny G ("In Your Eyes"), Doja Cat ("In Your Eyes"), and Rosalía ("Blinding Lights").

Abel and Grande previously collaborated on "off the table" and "Love Me Harder."

While Grande might be keeping it low-key as she continues to plan a summer wedding with her fiancé Dalton Gomez, the superstar has been lining up a number of bookings. Aside from her recent team-up with the Calm meditation app and her duet with Demi Lovato, the star is set to hop into the rotating chair as a judge on the upcoming season of The Voice. Grande will replace Nick Jonas on Season 21 of the long-running NBC singing competition and join fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

