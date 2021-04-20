FedEx Shooting: Indianapolis Hub To Reopen Later This Week

FedEx said it plans to reopen its Indianapolis facility days after eight employees were shot to death.

“Very limited operations are expected to resume later this week as authorities conclude their on-site investigation. We are taking numerous steps to ensure that employees feel safe and prepared to return to work," a FedEx spokesperson told the Indianapolis Star.

The shipping giant did not say what day the hub will reopen or go into details about changes to the site's security. The Indianapolis facility is FedEx's second largest hub and has around 4,000 employees. Nearly 100 people were working there on the night of the shooting.

Families of those killed and survivors of Thursday's shooting have called on FedEx to improve worker safety.

“To FedEx — we want to know why is there no security at the gate? Why was no one looking at the security footage while this was occurring? Why do you have more security to protect your merchandise than the people that actually work there?" Ramandeep Chohan said during a vigil on Sunday. Chohan's aunt, Amarjeet Kaur Johal, was among those killed.

One thing that will not change is FedEx's cell phone policy. The company doesn't allow workers to carry their personal phones while on the clock, which made it harder for employees to contact loved ones after the shooting.

“To support safety protocols and minimize potential distractions around package sortation equipment and dock operations, cell phone access within certain areas of FedEx Ground field operations is limited to authorized team members. Our cell phone policy is based on workplace safety considerations and we believe continues to be in the best interests of our team members while they are on duty," the company said in a statement sent to WTHR.

Photo: Getty Images