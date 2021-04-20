Thomas Rhett Shares The Cutest Nickname For His Daughter Lennon
By Lindsey Smith
April 20, 2021
Thomas Rhett shared the adorable nickname he has for his youngest daughter, Lennon, while thanking fans for their support.
In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday (April 20), Thomas Rhett is joined by Lennon as he reflects on the ACM Awards and his current single, "Country Again." At the beginning of the video, TR revealed one of his nicknames for his daughter is LeeLo — which is a combination of her first and middle name, Lennon Love.
“Me and LeeLo are just sitting here eating some cereal and I was just reflecting on the last couple days and how incredible they've been with the ACMs and just y'all's response to this new music we've been putting out has been completely overwhelming,” he said in the video. “Found out today we were most-added to country radio with 117 stations!”
While little Lennon is less-than-impressed at her dad's achievement, the 31-year-old singer gave "a huge shoutout to country radio" for playing his new track.
LeeLo is just one of a few precious nicknames TR has for his daughter including "Lenny" and “Lenny Lou.”
Thomas Rhett is also dad to Ada James and Willa Gray with his wife Lauren.
TR's latest single, "Country Again," was inspired by a fishing trip with his girls so it makes it even better that he thanked his fans and radio for all the love.
“I remember watching them and being like, man, this is what life's about, and this is my priority right here is to be the best dad that I can be, soaking in these moments. That's kind of what prompted this whole idea around 'Country Again,'” he told iHeartCountry. “It kinda turned into that song, obviously. But, then it kind of turned into kind of the centerpiece for this whole entire project.”
You can catch the single on his upcoming two-part album by the same name out this Friday (April 30).
Photo: Getty Images