Thomas Rhett Shares The Cutest Nickname For His Daughter Lennon

While little Lennon is less-than-impressed at her dad's achievement, the 31-year-old singer gave "a huge shoutout to country radio" for playing his new track.

LeeLo is just one of a few precious nicknames TR has for his daughter including "Lenny" and “Lenny Lou.”

Thomas Rhett is also dad to Ada James and Willa Gray with his wife Lauren.

TR's latest single, "Country Again," was inspired by a fishing trip with his girls so it makes it even better that he thanked his fans and radio for all the love.

“I remember watching them and being like, man, this is what life's about, and this is my priority right here is to be the best dad that I can be, soaking in these moments. That's kind of what prompted this whole idea around 'Country Again,'” he told iHeartCountry. “It kinda turned into that song, obviously. But, then it kind of turned into kind of the centerpiece for this whole entire project.”

You can catch the single on his upcoming two-part album by the same name out this Friday (April 30).

