Willie Nelson Petitioning To Make 4/20 A National Marijuana Holiday

Texas' most famous pot smoker Willie Nelson and his Luck Productions started an online petition to ask the federal government to make 4/20 a national holiday.

"The fine people of Luck, Texas, and supporters of the great Willie Nelson, on behalf of cannabis users around the nation, are writing today to ask you to consider declaring the 9 days spanning April 20 to April 29 an official national holiday: the 'High Holidays,'" the petition says.

The nine day holiday would end on Nelson's birthday. He'll turn 88 this year.

"We believe that recognition of the 'High Holidays' opens the door to much needed dialogue supporting the many benefits of cannabis while helping to remove the unjustified stigmas currently surrounding this amazing plant," the petition continues.

"Please puff, puff, and pass this to your friends in Congress for consideration."

The petition went live at the beginning of April, but it didn't start picking up until April 20. It has just shy of 2,500 signatures.

Recreational marijuana is only legal in 17 states and Washington D.C. while the federal government still considers it a schedule 1 drug that has a high potential of abuse. So it's really unlikely that the government will get onboard with an official pot holiday anytime soon.

