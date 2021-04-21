Kidnapping 'Prank' Backfires And Lands Texas Man In Jail

A man in College Station, Texas, learned the hard way that there's somethings you just don't joke about.

Vincent Oggero, 19, was charged with making a false police report after the cops spent hours looking for him as part of a prank he tried to pull on his friends, KAGS reported.

The "joke" started when Oggero was out with his friends at a restaurant on February 11. After he and his party left, a restaurant staffer reportedly found at their table a receipt with "I NEED HELP I Got Kidnapped" written on it. There was also a phone number.

The restaurant worker immediately called the cops. Officers were able to get the names of the diners from credit card receipts.

The restaurant told cops that the party left 10 minutes earlier. Officers were also able to see surveillance video from the restaurant and no one in Oggero's group looked like they were in trouble.

Still, cops were able to track down the address of one of the group members, who lived at the same townhouse complex Oggero does. When officers arrived at Oggero's address, the people there told the cops that he was hanging out at another townhouse.

When cops finally tracked Oggero down, he apologized for what he wrote on the receipt, according to investigators. He told them the receipt was a joke, but indicated that he knew it would lead to police being called.

Oggero was arrested on April 16 and was released on a $500,000 bond.

