Weezer Celebrates Launch Of 'OK Crypto' By Giving Away 1,000 NFTs

Weezer's getting into the cryptocurrency game. Just days after revealing their robot vacuum, the "Wroomba," the band unveiled an NFT collection called "OK Crypto."

“Earlier this year, we reached out to Death By Toys to create a custom =w= toy related to every song on Ok Human,” the band explained in a statement. “We thought about selling them individually in our store, but liked them so much we wanted more than 12 people to enjoy them too. So we digitized them and now they’ll be sold on the blockchain. Oh, and we’re also giving away the 12 original, one of a kind physical toys golden-ticket style.”

"OK Crypto" launches April 28 on Wax and will be available in sets of 10 ("standard") or 25 (“mega”). Each pack features different digital cards and rarities, with 12 containing a golden ticket linked to each physical toy.

To celebrate the launch, Weezer is giving away free NFTs to the first 1,000 fans who set up their Wax Cloud Wallet on Monday (April 26). See their announcement video above and set up your Wallet here.

Though they're still thinking of creative ways to promote Ok Human, Weezer's also gearing up to release Van Weezer on May 7. They most recently shared the metal-inspired single, "I Need Some of That," which you can listen to here.

Photo: Brendan Walter