Gwen Stefani Names Pop Star She Wants To Sing At Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has revealed who she wants to sing at her wedding.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the “Slow Clap” singer-songwriter said she’d “love” to have her fellow Voice coach Adam Levine play wedding singer for her and fiancé Blake Shelton’s big day. "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told host Seth Meyers.

The Maroon 5 frontman has jokingly stated in a past interview that the couple "can't afford" to book him, but then admitted he "would love" and "be honored" to sing at their ceremony if the opportunity was presented.

"They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody," he quipped.