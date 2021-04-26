Feedback

Gwen Stefani Names Pop Star She Wants To Sing At Wedding To Blake Shelton

By Regina Star

April 26, 2021

Gwen Stefani has revealed who she wants to sing at her wedding.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the “Slow Clap” singer-songwriter said she’d “love” to have her fellow Voice coach Adam Levine play wedding singer for her and fiancé Blake Shelton’s big day. "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told host Seth Meyers.

The Maroon 5 frontman has jokingly stated in a past interview that the couple "can't afford" to book him, but then admitted he "would love" and "be honored" to sing at their ceremony if the opportunity was presented.

"They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody," he quipped.

Despite her wishes, though, Stefani doesn't know if they will hire a wedding band for the occasion. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she said. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple."

Elsewhere during the sitdown, the “Cool” musician also clued fans in on who's on the guest list.

"It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family. We are looking forward to that, though,” she shared. “It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun. But it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something.”

The country star, who popped the question to his fiancée in October 2020, recently revealed their nuptials will happen “hopefully this summer.”

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen StefaniBlake Shelton

