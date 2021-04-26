Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall North American Tour
By Katrina Nattress
April 26, 2021
While many bands have pushed tour dates to 2022, others are going full throttle—optimistic that live music will be back this fall. Machine Gun Kelly is in the latter category. The rapper dropped his debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall last September, and nearly a year after its release he'll finally be able to play the chart-topping record live.
On Monday (April 26), MGK announced the Tickets to My Downfall North American tour, which will kick off in Minneapolis on September 9 and concludes in the rapper-turned-rocker's hometown of Cleveland. He'll be supported by carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 27) and open to the public on April 30. Check out MGK's announcement tweet and a full list of tour dates below.
𝑇𝑂𝑈𝑅!— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 26, 2021
pre-sale tomorrow
tix on sale FRIDAY 🎸🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/eXRUrRJeXf
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates
09/09 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY
09/10 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER
09/11 INDIANAPOLIS, IN TCU AMPHITHEATER
09/13 NEW YORK , NY CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE
09/15 BOSTON, MA LEADER BANK PAVILION
09/17 WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA THE BIG E
09/21 DETROIT, MI ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE
09/22 CINCINNATI, OH THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK
09/24 ORLANDO, FL REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL
09/25 LOUISVILLE, KY LOUDER THAN LIFE
09/28 ST. LOUIS, MO ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
10/02 ROGERS, AK WALMART AMP
10/03 BONNER SPRINGS, KS PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP
10/05 MILWAUKEE, WI EAGLES BALLROOM
10/06 NASHVILLE, TN ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
10/09 SACRAMENTO, CA AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL
10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD
10/12 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE PAVILION
10/13 TROUTDALE, OR MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD
10/17 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE COMPLEX
10/18 DENVER, CO RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
10/20 LOS ANGELES, CA THE SHRINE
10/21 PHOENIX, AZ MESA AMPHITHEATRE
10/24 DALLAS, TX THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
10/27 CHARLOTTE, NC METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
10/28 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!
10/30 PITTSBURGH, PA PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER
12/18 CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE
Photo: Getty Images