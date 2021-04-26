Feedback

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall North American Tour

By Katrina Nattress

April 26, 2021

While many bands have pushed tour dates to 2022, others are going full throttle—optimistic that live music will be back this fall. Machine Gun Kelly is in the latter category. The rapper dropped his debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall last September, and nearly a year after its release he'll finally be able to play the chart-topping record live.

On Monday (April 26), MGK announced the Tickets to My Downfall North American tour, which will kick off in Minneapolis on September 9 and concludes in the rapper-turned-rocker's hometown of Cleveland. He'll be supported by carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 27) and open to the public on April 30. Check out MGK's announcement tweet and a full list of tour dates below.

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates

09/09  MINNEAPOLIS, MN                   THE ARMORY

09/10  COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA                 WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11  INDIANAPOLIS, IN                      TCU AMPHITHEATER               

09/13  NEW YORK , NY                          CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE                          

09/15  BOSTON, MA                               LEADER BANK PAVILION                        

09/17  WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA          THE BIG E         

09/21  DETROIT, MI                                ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22  CINCINNATI, OH                         THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24  ORLANDO, FL                              REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25  LOUISVILLE, KY                           LOUDER THAN LIFE     

09/28  ST. LOUIS, MO                            ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02  ROGERS, AK                                 WALMART AMP

10/03  BONNER SPRINGS, KS               PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP    

10/05  MILWAUKEE, WI                        EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06  NASHVILLE, TN                           ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09  SACRAMENTO, CA                     AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10  SAN FRANCISCO, CA                 THE WARFIELD             

10/12  SPOKANE, WA                             SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13  TROUTDALE, OR                         MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17  SALT LAKE CITY, UT                   THE COMPLEX

10/18  DENVER, CO                                RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20  LOS ANGELES, CA                       THE SHRINE

10/21  PHOENIX, AZ                                MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24  DALLAS, TX                                   THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY                       

10/27  CHARLOTTE, NC                         METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28  RICHMOND, VA                          VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30  PITTSBURGH, PA                        PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER                  

12/18  CLEVELAND, OH                         ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

Photo: Getty Images

