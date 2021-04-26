Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall North American Tour

While many bands have pushed tour dates to 2022, others are going full throttle—optimistic that live music will be back this fall. Machine Gun Kelly is in the latter category. The rapper dropped his debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall last September, and nearly a year after its release he'll finally be able to play the chart-topping record live.

On Monday (April 26), MGK announced the Tickets to My Downfall North American tour, which will kick off in Minneapolis on September 9 and concludes in the rapper-turned-rocker's hometown of Cleveland. He'll be supported by carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 27) and open to the public on April 30. Check out MGK's announcement tweet and a full list of tour dates below.