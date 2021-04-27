Justin Bieber Performs 'Peaches' On 'Fallon' With Classroom Instruments

“Peaches” is one of several tracks that appears on Bieber’s latest studio album, Justice, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart when it released earlier this year.

The track, which initially features R&B stars Daniel Caesar and Giveon, shot to the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and follows previously-released singles “Hold On,” “Anyone,” “Lonely,” and “Holy.”

Bieber went above and beyond to promoting “Peaches” at the time of its release, even going as far as to get the fuzzy fruit tattooed on his neck. “🍑✏️ @_dr_woo_,” Bieber captioned a picture of his new ink, which earned a less than enthusiastic (albeit sarcastic) response from his mom, Pattie Mallette.

"Don’t you have enough yet? 😩” she commented under the IG post with a weary face emoji.

Photo: Getty Images