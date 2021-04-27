Rick Ross Remembers Working With DMX: 'I Got To See The Funny Side Of Him'

Rick Ross will always cherish his time with the late, great DMX.

In a recent interview, the Miami rapper/business mogul opened up about being able to witness a side of DMX few were blessed enough to see — his light-hearted side.

“I got to see the funny side of him, we got to laugh at a few jokes,” Da Boss shared, recalling his time on set with the late rapper and Swizz Beatz when they were filming the music video for “Just in Case” — the lead single for Godfather of Harlem soundtrack— last year. “I saw him really focused and turned up. And hearing about his addiction many years ago, being in the industry, it’s something that’s been in my heart the most.”

As fans know, DMX passed away on April 9 after suffering a reported drug-induced heart attack.

In Ross's interview, he spoke about witnessing addiction first-hand, saying, “Me having family members that suffer with addiction, I understood the struggle that he was up against." The 45-year-old rapper continued, “So it’s something that was really painful. Of course, I didn’t expect this. And it just hurt. So if anything else, it should motivate us. Let’s do what Dog Man X would have wanted us to do. Let’s turn up. Let’s go to the next level.”

Rick has previously shared his own issues with codeine. Back in 2018, he revealed that he suffered a seizure that was due in large part to him mixing codeine with his drinks, and incorporating it into his drug use.

Photo: Getty Images