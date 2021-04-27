Why April 28th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose married Erin Everly at Cupid’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. They’d get divorced nine months later.

In 1999, Marilyn Manson cut short his concert in Des Moines, Iowa. The shock rocker walked off stage when he saw someone stuck a large, yellow smiley face on one of his stage props. The angry crowd got rowdy and 23 people were arrested.

In 2005, Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society gig in Boise, Idaho was cancelled after the metal guitarist destroyed part of the venue with a baseball bat.

In 1973, Pink Floyd’s album, Dark Side of the Moon, became the number one record in the country. It spent 741 non-continuous weeks on the chart.

And in 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

