Adam Levine Jokes About Not Wanting Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani To Marry

By Hayden Brooks

April 29, 2021

Adam Levine jokingly shared some feedback about the anticipated wedding of his friends and Voice coaches: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

"I don't support their marriage," the silver-haired singer said during his Thursday (April 29) appearance on the 3,000th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She's so cool and he's not." DeGeneres tried to defend Shelton by describing him as "not cool, but he's very funny and very smart," to which Levine jumped in on the remarks. "He's vaguely charming," Levine responded, adding, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."

While the Maroon 5 frontman said that he plans on attending, he made no mention of whether he'll provide some musical entertainment during his appearance. "I'll go to the wedding and I'll object," he joked. "I'll probably not be invited now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there somehow."

Back in December, Shelton told Seth Meyers that he was going to get Levine to perform at the wedding and the pop star remembers the TV moment all too well. "I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f*ck you, I'm not coming to play your wedding,'" he recalled. "I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.' Yeah, they're the best," he continued.

In March, Levine joked about the prospects of him performing at the ceremony. "They can't afford me," he said with a laugh, before admitting that the two "haven’t asked" him to so do yet, but that he "would love" and "be honored" to provide musical duties. "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."

