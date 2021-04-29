Feedback

The Maine Covers FOB To Celebrate Iconic Pete Wentz, Bruno Mars Pic

By Lindsey Smith

April 29, 2021

April 29 is an unofficial emo holiday thanks to an unlikely pairing: Pete Wentz and Bruno Mars.

In 2008, the pair happened to run into each other on the streets and the moment will live on in history forever. A photo was taken of the musicians at a precise moment that makes it look like Mars is starstruck to see the Fall Out Boy bassist.

While we all want to imagine Mars was shocked to see Wentz, the FOB member explained a few years ago that the R&B singer's reaction was actually due to getting bumped by a cameraman. Nevertheless, it won't stop fans and fellow bands from celebrating. 

Fast forward 13 years and The Maine is celebrating the iconic moment with a reimagined cover of Fall Out Boy's smash hit "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" shared to social media on Thursday (April 29).

The cover art for the song is as epic as you'd imagine and features lead singer John O'Callaghan wearing a shirt with a screen print of the photo.

The guys teased the cover the day before using the song's no vowel styling in a post with lyrics from the song, "LT TH GD TMS RLL," and fans of both bands immediately commented with the song's name. But no one exactly knew what to expect!

Along with the song, The Maine released a live video for fans to enjoy — check that out above.

The Maine's new album, XOXO: From Love and Anxiety In Real Time, will be released July 9. 

Photo: Courtesy of Maine

