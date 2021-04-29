WATCH: Chicago Rapper King Von's Latest Music Video 'Mine Too' Released
By Kelly Fisher
April 29, 2021
King Von’s latest music video dropped this week, marking the third one to be released posthumously.
The new video for “Mine Too” was shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (April 28), garnering more than 662,000 views in less than one day.
The Chicago rapper, who was born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was reportedly shot in Atlanta in November. He died at age 26.
His accused murderer, Timothy Leeks, 22, of Savannah, was arrested and charged days later.
Von's family released a statement weeks after his death, thanking fans for their support and promising to continue to release his work.
"Thank you to everyone who has showed their outpouring of love for King Von," the statement said. "You all played a massive role in Von's accomplishments, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you're keeping his legacy alive."
"To celebrate Von's artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out of Welcome to O'Block, while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing," the statement continued. "Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line. Love, Von's family and team."
“Mine Too” is the third music video to be released after Von’s death, Complex noted. It follows the videos for other popular singles, “Wayne’s Story” and “Armed & Dangerous.”
Watch Von’s latest music video for “Mine Too” here:
Photo: Getty Images