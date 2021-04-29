WATCH: Chicago Rapper King Von's Latest Music Video 'Mine Too' Released

King Von’s latest music video dropped this week, marking the third one to be released posthumously.

The new video for “Mine Too” was shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (April 28), garnering more than 662,000 views in less than one day.

The Chicago rapper, who was born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was reportedly shot in Atlanta in November. He died at age 26.

His accused murderer, Timothy Leeks, 22, of Savannah, was arrested and charged days later.

Von's family released a statement weeks after his death, thanking fans for their support and promising to continue to release his work.