90+ People Found At Texas Home In Human Smuggling Case

More than 90 people were found inside a single family home in Houston after police received a tip about a potential kidnapping.

Houston Police and SWAT officers had a warrant to search 12200 block of Chessington Drive for what they thought was a kidnapping victim. When they arrived on Friday, April 30, afternoon, they found people crowded into the two story house.

There were five woman found in the house and the rest are men. The youngest person is in their early 20s, ABC 13 reported.

No one appeared to be seriously injured, but authorities said some of 90 people had COVID-19 symptoms, like being unable to smell or taste.

The people are being kept in the house until rapid COVID-19 tests can be done, Houston police said in a Friday press conference.

Police also provided those inside with food and water since it looked like they hadn't been fed in a while.

The investigation is ongoing but police believe this to be a human smuggling case. Authorities said that they are trying to identify who are the victims and who is responsible for placing them in the house.

Authorities did not say where the 90 people came from or how they arrived at the Houston house.

Photo: Houston Police Department