Rain, Storm Chances To Linger Over Much Of Texas Into The Weekend

If your weekend plans include outdoor events, you may want to have a backup plan.

The hail from earlier in the week isn't expected to return, but there will be wet weather stretching from North to South Texas this weekend.

Dallas-Fort Worth:

The DFW area is expected to have local heavy rainfall throughout Saturday and into Saturday night that may cause isolated flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Stronger and more severe storms are predicted for south of the DFW area and more towards Killeen, Waco, and Palestine.

Highs for North Texas will be in the 70s on Saturday and in the 80s on Sunday.