Rain, Storm Chances To Linger Over Much Of Texas Into The Weekend
By Anna Gallegos
April 30, 2021
If your weekend plans include outdoor events, you may want to have a backup plan.
The hail from earlier in the week isn't expected to return, but there will be wet weather stretching from North to South Texas this weekend.
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The DFW area is expected to have local heavy rainfall throughout Saturday and into Saturday night that may cause isolated flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Stronger and more severe storms are predicted for south of the DFW area and more towards Killeen, Waco, and Palestine.
Highs for North Texas will be in the 70s on Saturday and in the 80s on Sunday.
🌨️ A wet weekend is in store for much of the Lone Star state and Louisiana. Multiple inches of rain are forecast to accumulate along a stationary front draped across the western Gulf Coast through Sunday morning. Flash flooding is a concern for much of this area. pic.twitter.com/RyGwxW8Rcu— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 30, 2021
San Antonio/Austin:
Heavy rain in expected for Central and South Texas. The NWS predicts that Austin will see anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday night, while San Antonio can expect 3 to 4 inches of rain during the same period.
The heaviest rainfall will be farther southeast, near Cuero, which can expect to see up to 6 inches of rain through Saturday night.
Cuero, Gonzales, La Grange, New Braunfels, Pleasanton, and San Antonio are all under a flash flood watch until Saturday night. Rain clouds are expected to move out by Sunday.
These clouds have a silver lining, too. The heavy rains will improve the region's drought status. As of earlier this week, the northwestern part of Bexar County was experiencing an extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.
