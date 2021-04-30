San Antonio Cafe Tops Yelp's List Of Top 100 Brunch Spots

San Antonio's Comfort Cafe is the top brunch spot in the nation, according to Yelp.

The ranking website compiled a list of the top 100 places to have brunch in 2021 based on customer ratings and if they're open on Mother's Day.

With 280 reviews and a five star rating, it's no wonder that the Comfort Cafe came in as #1. Reviewers praised the restaurant for its delicious breakfast staples, like pancakes and omelets, and its unique pricing model that lets diners feel good about eating there.

Comfort Cafe is owned by the addiction recovery nonprofit SerenityStar Recovery. Most of the employees are going the SerenityStar program or recently graduated from it. There's no prices on the menu, but the restaurant suggests paying $10 a meal. All of the money go towards supporting the recovery program.

Yelp's brunch list couldn't have come out at a better time, too.

It provided a much needed moral boost for employees after the restaurant flooded during this week's rain storm.

"In the midst of us working hard in cleaning the chaos from the rains last night, we have just been gifted with this beautiful news from Yelp. Consistently we are thankful for you seeing us and the mission that is the root of all we do and what we do," the business wrote on Facebook.

Comfort Cafe is open from Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5616 Bandera Road.

Photo: Getty Images