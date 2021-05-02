Weezer Share Hilarious Hate Mail Asking For 'Van Weezer' Name Change

Weezer's 15th album, Van Weezer, comes out in less than a week, but one hater is asking for the band not to put out the record at all. Or if they do, to change the name to Jared. Over the weekend, the band shared a hilarious screenshot of an email they received from someone named "Val."

"Dear Weezer, I am not a fan of yours, in fact it is quite the opposite," the message began. After blessing the "wretched soul of whoever has to read this it it’s not Weezer," the anti-fan begs the band not to put out Van Weezer. "Please do not release Van Weezer. First of all, I am not a fan right off the bat, as previously mentioned. Second, why is the album name Van Weezer? I get the Van Halen reference which, is honestly in poor taste."

Val then gave their brilliant title change suggestion. "Might I propose a new name like Jared or something," they wrote. "I think it’d be quite hilarious and people would be so confused that they would want to click on the album."

But that's not the only note they gave. "Second, I propose you do an even better genre change instead of comparing yourself to the greats of classic rock," the message continued. "I am quite the fan of gothic rock. I know your fans wouldn’t want that, but I don’t think they want Van Halen either. Overall, I think I am witty. That is all."

