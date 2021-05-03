Tim McGraw Admits His Mom Is A Better Texter Than He Is

Tim McGraw hasn't kept it a secret that he's not the most well-versed when it comes to technology.

While he has daughters to help him navigate the newest tech, he admitted he keeps things pretty basic.

To celebrate Mother's Day, the country superstar revealed to his record label why he thinks his mom Betty is much better at technology than he is (listen here).

“She’s probably better than I am, but she’s not really tech-savvy. But she does do the emojis,” he revealed. “when I sent her ‘I Called Mama,’ when I sent her the song, she just sent, like a bunch of crying emojis, which meant that she wasn’t gonna call because she was crying, and she didn’t want to talk.”