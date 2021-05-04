Here Are Some Las Vegas Teacher Appreciation Day Deals For You

It's Teacher Appreciation Day! Some businesses around the Las Vegas area are offering deals, discounts, and freebies all week long in celebration.

There's no better way to celebrate what you do for a living than spending it grabbing free treats, meals, and awesome discounts for an entire week.

If you're a teacher make sure you celebrate with these sweet deals. If you know an awesome teacher, make sure you celebrate them and tell them "thank you" for all their inspiring, hard work!

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Teachers and staff get 20 percent off their meals at Buffalo Wild Wings all week long. Make sure you grab your chicken wings, and even spring for a dessert! You're celebrating!