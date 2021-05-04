Police Issue Warning About Menacing Clown In Minnesota Town

Clowns were created to be funny. With their goofy make-up and physical comedy, they're supposed to make people laugh, but it seems that more people are afraid of clowns than entertained by them. Now, most of the residents of the small Minnesota town of Annandale are among those fearing clowns. That's because one has been menacing the area and it's become so creepy that the police have gotten involved.

The local government posted a message from the Chief of the Annandale Police Department on Facebook. It reads, "Annandale residents, concerns about a 'clown' in the area have been brought to my attention. The Annandale Police is aware of this individual and we continue to monitor the situation."

The chief goes on to explain, "In order to take any action about individuals who are potentially concerning we need to justify a legal basis of the terms 'alarm or annoyance' regarding the conduct someone is engaged in. If an actual complaint to the police is not made, it affects our ability appropriately to deal with the situation. This has been, and will continue to be, how we successfully collaborate with our citizens to keep our neighborhoods safe."

The top cop concludes his post writing, "If you have concerns about the 'clown' or any other public safety matter please as always do not hesitate to reach out to us directly. We welcome the opportunity to assist you in these matters."

