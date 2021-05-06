Feedback

Can You Spot The Pampered Mother Among All These Busy Moms?

By Dave Basner

May 6, 2021

Out of all the jobs in the world, few are as challenging as being a mother. While motherhood is rewarding, it can also be pretty draining, which is why all moms deserve a break. For everything they do, mothers should be pampered often, and that's just what one mom is doing in the puzzle below, only she is hard to find since she is surrounded by dozens of busy moms.

The puzzle comes from gaming site MrQ.com, who say that the current record to find the relaxing mother stands at 20 seconds. Think you can beat it? Check it out below:

If you're stuck, scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Whether or not you found the pampered mom in the puzzle, make sure you find one in your life by ensuring that the special mom or moms close to you are treated like the amazing queens that they are.

Photo: MrQ.com

