Saweetie & Quavo Avoid Criminal Charges For Elevator Fight

Saweetie and Quavo have put their elevator altercation behind them and neither will face criminal charges for the incident.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the incident was referred to the L.A. City Attorney's Office, which declined to file charges. Based on the surveillance video, which saw the two engage in a physical altercation with one another, there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party, per the sources. The scuffle took place prior to their split at an apartment building that Saweetie was renting in North Hollywood.

TMZ previously reported that the authorities wanted to talk to both of the stars to get more information about what happened before and after the incident. After the clip went viral, Quavo spoke out on the fight, saying, "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Saweetie said something similar in her statement. "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."

In her new cover story for W Magazine's Music Issue, the rapper opened up about moving past the heartbreak. "I've learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody," she explained. "And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later. Work is what I love most. What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience."