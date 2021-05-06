'Take Me Out To The Crowd' Coming True As D-Backs Announce Full Capacity

As of later this month, there will be no more capacity restrictions at Arizona Diamondbacks home games, reported 12 News.

According to the announcement was made on Wednesday, the eased restrictions will go into effect at the home game on May 25th.

The first set of home games that will have full capacity will be against the San Francisco Giants on May 25th and May 26th, followed by the matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 27th and May 30th.

Although capacity restrictions are being eased, fans will still have to wear masks and socially distance themselves from others as much as possible.

Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks president and CEO said in a news release:

"We continue to hear from our season ticket holders that they want to return to their original seats and we feel that they can do so safely. While the seating restrictions will no longer be in place, we believe seat selection for the majority of games should still allow fans to spread out. We continue to work very hard to provide a safe and comfortable environment for fans and will monitor their feedback throughout the season."