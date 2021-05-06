WATCH: Driver Captures Video Of Scary Wreck On North Carolina Interstate

A man was driving along a North Carolina interstate earlier this week when he witnessed a terrifying wreck happen just behind him, WCNC reports. Using the cameras on his Tesla vehicle, Ben O'Morrow was able to capture the exact moment another car struck a tractor trailer truck on I-77 South in Charlotte.

The accident happened on Monday morning (May 3) as traffic began to slow down along the road, O'Morrow said. While other cars began to slow their pace, he could see a car in the distance behind him that appeared oblivious to the change.

"I saw a car behind him coming way too fast obviously," said O'Morrow.

In the video, a tractor-trailer truck appears in frame as the cars behind him get closer. That's when a Nissan sedan tried to switch lanes, but instead ended up crashing into the car behind O'Morrow and sliding underneath the truck, completely demolishing the passenger side of the car.

Check out the video below, posted by WCNC, that shows the shocking moment a driver runs into the back of the tractor trailer.