WATCH: Driver Captures Video Of Scary Wreck On North Carolina Interstate
By Sarah Tate
May 6, 2021
A man was driving along a North Carolina interstate earlier this week when he witnessed a terrifying wreck happen just behind him, WCNC reports. Using the cameras on his Tesla vehicle, Ben O'Morrow was able to capture the exact moment another car struck a tractor trailer truck on I-77 South in Charlotte.
The accident happened on Monday morning (May 3) as traffic began to slow down along the road, O'Morrow said. While other cars began to slow their pace, he could see a car in the distance behind him that appeared oblivious to the change.
"I saw a car behind him coming way too fast obviously," said O'Morrow.
In the video, a tractor-trailer truck appears in frame as the cars behind him get closer. That's when a Nissan sedan tried to switch lanes, but instead ended up crashing into the car behind O'Morrow and sliding underneath the truck, completely demolishing the passenger side of the car.
Check out the video below, posted by WCNC, that shows the shocking moment a driver runs into the back of the tractor trailer.
CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA😲😲— Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) May 6, 2021
This shocking wreck on I-77 this week is getting a lot of drivers attention! As more and more cars get back on the road we're taking a look at how you can keep safe!
Watch more on @wcnc at 11pm! pic.twitter.com/vC3BopkBAY
Attorney Jeremy Maddox said personal injury law firms have noticed an increase in traffic fatalities in North Carolina over the last year. They expect that as more people feel comfortable traveling again, thus adding traffic to the roads, more accidents may occur. To combat the potential dangers, he urges drivers to be cautious and aware of others on the road.
"It's important to be aware of your surroundings," said Maddox. "Checking your mirrors when making a lane change or turn."
As of Thursday, it is unclear if the driver was injured, and to what extent, or if they will be facing any charges.
