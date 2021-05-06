Feedback

WATCH: Wisconsin Man To Make His 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut

By Kelly Fisher

May 6, 2021

Wisconsinites tuning in to a new Wheel of Fortune episode next week might see a familiar face among the contestants.

Devin Dugan is originally from Green Bay and now lives in Southern California with his wife, Gina, and the couple’s three cats. Dugan serves as the founder and artistic director of an improv group in California. He's also the teacher of an after-school program at a local high school, according to a Wheel of Fortune press release.

The longtime Green Bay Packers fan said his appearance on the beloved game show was a longtime coming, making it a reality with the support of his wife.

“I’ve been watching Wheel pretty much as long as I’ve been watching television,” Dugan said in the release.

Dugan said if he wins any money on the show, he plans to use it to travel and to rent a space to offer improv classes for kids, teens and adults, according to Wheel of Fortune.

Viewers can watch him solve puzzles for shots at “once-in-a-lifetime” prizes on the “Inns of New England” week. It airs on WLUK (FOX 11) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Photo: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved

Chat About WATCH: Wisconsin Man To Make His 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.