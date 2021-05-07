DJ Khaled Drops New Videos For 'Every Chance I Get' & 'We Going Crazy'

A week after the release of DJ Khaled's star-studded Khaled Khaled album, the super-producer dropped the music videos for "Every Chance I Get," his collaboration with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and "We Going Crazy," his team-up with H.E.R. and Migos.

While the former sees the trio in an apocalyptic city on fire, Khaled is living that good life in the latter as his collaborators bask in the tropics near a waterfall and on the beach. The pair of clips follow the visuals for "Sorry Not Sorry" featuring Nas, JAY-Z and James Fauntleroy, "Thankful" featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih and "Where I Come From" featuring Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer. Khaled Khaled serves as the follow-up to 2019's Father of Asahd.

While the record boasts a slew of team-ups, the hitmaker was also able to secure a last-minute collab from Cardi B, adding a new track called "Big Paper" to the set hours before its arrival. "I didn't think I was going to make the record to be honest with you," she admitted. "I got the beat before yesterday — and yes I wrote the record — and I was just like brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming like what the f**k."

"You know I like to sound really good 'cause one thing I've been really insecure about is my accent. I have a really big accent. ... So I was making sure everything was mixed right. Literally, I think Khaled got the song today [April 29] at 7 a.m. my time [on the West Coast so] 10 a.m. [his time on the East Coast]."