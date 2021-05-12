Pittsburgh Steelers Star Among Critics Of Jaguars Signing Tim Tebow

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II is among the critics of the Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to sign Tim Tebow.

On Tuesday (May 11), Bush acknowledged that Tebow, who is 33, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2012 and was signed as a tight end position despite having never previously played the position, was signed to a deal before former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since 2017.

"Tebow got a job before Kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville," Bush tweeted with laughing and sleeping symbol emojis."

For the record, the Steelers and Jaguars won't face each other until 2023. Several other players and media personalities, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, were also critical of the signing, which reunites reunites Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and two-time national champion, with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who took over the same position with the Jaguars this past offseason.

Kaepernick has not appeared in an NFL game since leading the movement of players a knee during the national anthem in 2016 in an effort to draw attention to police brutality and racial injustice. The quarterback settled a lawsuit against the NFL in which he alleged the league colluded to keep him from signing with a team.