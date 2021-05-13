Feedback

Salt Lake City Ranked In Top 5 Nationally For Pickleball

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2021

Orange County Register Archive

A new ranking shows that Salt Lake City is among the most popular big cities in the nation for pickleball, reported KSL.

The Coventry Direct marketing company gathered data about the 50 largest cities in the nation to determine which ones were the best for pickleball, which has become increasingly popular across the United States.

According to the study, Salt Lake City was number four overall for the the best cities to play pickleball.

So what is pickleball?

Pickleball is a mixture of a few different sports, like table tennis, tennis, and badminton. The courts are basically a scaled-down version of a tennis court, and players use a whiffle-like ball with a lightweight paddle.

So what makes pickleball special?

80-year-old John Sloan told The Las Vegas Sun:

"It’s a sport you can play at any age. I can’t think of any other sport where you can play any other person and have parity. It’s the only sport I know that I can play with my grandkids and they’ll have fun playing with their grandpa."

Photo: Getty Images

