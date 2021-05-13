Salt Lake City Ranked In Top 5 Nationally For Pickleball

A new ranking shows that Salt Lake City is among the most popular big cities in the nation for pickleball, reported KSL.

The Coventry Direct marketing company gathered data about the 50 largest cities in the nation to determine which ones were the best for pickleball, which has become increasingly popular across the United States.

According to the study, Salt Lake City was number four overall for the the best cities to play pickleball.

So what is pickleball?

Pickleball is a mixture of a few different sports, like table tennis, tennis, and badminton. The courts are basically a scaled-down version of a tennis court, and players use a whiffle-like ball with a lightweight paddle.