Carole Baskin Offers $5,000 Reward To Person Who Finds The Texas Tiger

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is ready to pay $5,000 to anyone who finds the tiger that's still on the loose near Houston, Texas.

“Clearly somebody knows where this tiger is, and the best thing they can do is reach out to law enforcement and let them know,” said she told KHOU.

A tiger named India was first spotted roaming around a Houston neighborhood on Mother's Day. Victor Cuevas took India home after an off-duty sheriff's officer threatened to shoot the wild animal.

Cuevas allegedly put India in the back of his Jeep and drove off. That launched a manhunt since Cuevas is a suspect in a 2017 murder and was out on bond at the time.

Houston authorities found Cuevas on Monday night but no one knows where India is.

Cuevas' lawyer Mike Elliot says a guy in his 30s named Deandre is India's real owner and not his client. Elliot also said Deandre deals in exotic pets.

As long as India is still missing, Baskin says the big cat is in danger.

"I am extremely worried about what happens to this tiger and the people around it because the people involved in buying, selling, and transporting this tiger have proven they are absolutely reckless individuals with no concern for the people around them or for the animal involved," she said in an interview with CNN last week.

Baskin told TMZ that in order to collect the $5,000 reward, whoever turns the tiger in must work with law enforcement in a way "sufficient to convict both buyer and seller involved in the transfers of the tiger."

Photo: Getty Images