Jana Kramer Shows Breast Implants In Topless Pic Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

The “Untouchable” musician followed up the revealing photo with a slide displaying important information about breast implants, including info about who may get breast implants as well as the risks associated with undergoing the procedure.

It’s a major decision for the mommy-of-two, who has made a lot of changes to her life as of late, the most public being ending her six-year marriage to former NFL athlete Mike Caussin earlier this year.

As per multiple reports, the “Why Ya Wanna” songbird filed for divorce back in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery.”

Since making the difficult decision to divorce her estranged husband, Kramer has been leaning on the love of their two children, Jolie and Jace.

Kramer has since opened up more about her emotional divorce in the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast — listen here.

Photo: Getty Images