Bakery Owner's Cookies Lead To The Arrest Of Man Who Robbed Her
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 17, 2021
A Milwaukee man is now facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a bakery.
The charges come after the bakery put surveillance photos of the man on cookies and sold the baked goods to customers.
It all began when an employee arrived for work on April 20 and saw the cash drawer missing from the counter.
The police were called and reviewed the security cameras. The criminal complaint states that around 12:40 am, the outdoor security camera shows "a male subject wearing a cap carrying a plastic milk crate checking the side door of the bakery, and then moving around to the north side of the building."
Reports also state that the man removed a lockbox from a wall and used the key to enter the side door. The interior cameras then show the suspect removing the cash drawer from the register, which had about $200 inside.
Milwaukee police released the photo of the burglar online, and the bakery owner put the image on cookies, catching a lot of media attention.
According to FOX 6, after seeing the pictures of the suspect online, an officer and a local business owner identified 45-year-old Dominic Kolp as the man in the photos.
FOX 6 reported that on May 9, officers responded to a hotel where Kolp was staying. In an attempt to run, he tried to jump from a second-floor balcony but was caught by police and taken into custody.
According to the complaint, while being interviewed by police, Kolp "denied going into the bakery. The defendant stated that he jumped from the hotel balcony because he knew he was wanted in connection with the bakery burglary."
Kolp is charged with burglary of a building and felony bail jumping.
On May 15, Kolp had a cash bond set at $1,000 and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 24.
