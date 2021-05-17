Bakery Owner's Cookies Lead To The Arrest Of Man Who Robbed Her

A Milwaukee man is now facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a bakery.

The charges come after the bakery put surveillance photos of the man on cookies and sold the baked goods to customers.

It all began when an employee arrived for work on April 20 and saw the cash drawer missing from the counter.

The police were called and reviewed the security cameras. The criminal complaint states that around 12:40 am, the outdoor security camera shows "a male subject wearing a cap carrying a plastic milk crate checking the side door of the bakery, and then moving around to the north side of the building."

Reports also state that the man removed a lockbox from a wall and used the key to enter the side door. The interior cameras then show the suspect removing the cash drawer from the register, which had about $200 inside.