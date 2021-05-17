Chris Carrabba Announces 1st Dashboard Confessional Tour Since His Accident

The coronavirus pandemic wasn't the only thing impacting Dashboard Confessional's touring plans for the year. As many fans will remember, last June, Chris Carrabba was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him relearning how to use his arms and hands.

Thankfully, it seems like his skills have come back. On Monday (May 17), the band just announced its first tour since his accident and the pandemic.

Carrabba will be stripping things down for the Unplugged Tour 2021, and it's sure to be special.

The tour will be hitting over 35 cities starting September 9 in New Orleans and wrapping up November 5 in Nashville. Stops along the way include New York City, Cleveland, Tulsa, Omaha, Seattle, and more.