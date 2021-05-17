Chris Carrabba Announces 1st Dashboard Confessional Tour Since His Accident
By Lindsey Smith
May 17, 2021
The coronavirus pandemic wasn't the only thing impacting Dashboard Confessional's touring plans for the year. As many fans will remember, last June, Chris Carrabba was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him relearning how to use his arms and hands.
Thankfully, it seems like his skills have come back. On Monday (May 17), the band just announced its first tour since his accident and the pandemic.
Carrabba will be stripping things down for the Unplugged Tour 2021, and it's sure to be special.
The tour will be hitting over 35 cities starting September 9 in New Orleans and wrapping up November 5 in Nashville. Stops along the way include New York City, Cleveland, Tulsa, Omaha, Seattle, and more.
In 2020, Dashboard Confessional was trekking across the U.S. for its 20th-anniversary tour which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the band to cancel a large portion of dates.
The band will be joined by a handful of opening acts throughout the tour — depending on the date, audiences will see someone different — including This Wild Life, Into It. Over it., Seahaven, and Armon Jay.
Carrabba has spent many months following the pandemic recovering from his life-threatening accident and has kept fans updated on his progress. After being worried he'd never play music again, the singer held a special live stream on Valentine's Day 2021, just eight months after his accident.
Dashboard's Artist Presale is going on now, and public ticket sales start this Friday (May 21) at 10 am local time. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
Dashboard Confessional Unplugged Tour 2021
09/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater
09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/20 – Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln Theatre
09/21 – Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln Theatre
09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/25 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury
09/26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church
10/12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/15 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center
10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/23 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/25 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Photo: Getty Images