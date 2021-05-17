Feedback

Chris Carrabba Announces 1st Dashboard Confessional Tour Since His Accident

By Lindsey Smith

May 17, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic wasn't the only thing impacting Dashboard Confessional's touring plans for the year. As many fans will remember, last June, Chris Carrabba was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him relearning how to use his arms and hands.

Thankfully, it seems like his skills have come back. On Monday (May 17), the band just announced its first tour since his accident and the pandemic. 

Carrabba will be stripping things down for the Unplugged Tour 2021, and it's sure to be special. 

The tour will be hitting over 35 cities starting September 9 in New Orleans and wrapping up November 5 in Nashville. Stops along the way include New York City, Cleveland, Tulsa, Omaha, Seattle, and more.

In 2020, Dashboard Confessional was trekking across the U.S. for its 20th-anniversary tour which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the band to cancel a large portion of dates. 

The band will be joined by a handful of opening acts throughout the tour — depending on the date, audiences will see someone different — including This Wild Life, Into It. Over it., Seahaven, and Armon Jay.

Carrabba has spent many months following the pandemic recovering from his life-threatening accident and has kept fans updated on his progress. After being worried he'd never play music again, the singer held a special live stream on Valentine's Day 2021, just eight months after his accident. 

Dashboard's Artist Presale is going on now, and public ticket sales start this Friday (May 21) at 10 am local time. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Dashboard Confessional Unplugged Tour 2021

09/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/20 – Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln Theatre

09/21 – Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln Theatre

09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/25 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

09/26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

10/12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/15 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center

10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/23 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/25 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

