Green Day Assure 'Everything Is Gonna Be Alright' In New Song 'Pollyanna'

By definition, pollyanna is "an excessively cheerful or optimistic person," and while there hasn't been much to be happy about during the past year it looks like there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier this week, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy announced that the Hella Mega Tour was in fact happening this summer, with a slightly tweaked itinerary, and Green Day celebrated the news by dropping an excessively cheerful and optimistic new song called "Pollyanna."

"Don't let 'em get you down/ Don't let 'em push you around," Billie Joe Armstrong instructs in the uplifting chorus. "We’re gonna take back the night/ Everything's gonna be alright."

Listen to "Pollyanna" above.

Green Day shared another single, "Here Comes The Shock," back in February, so are they working on the follow-up to last year's Father of All...? During an interview with NME last November, Armstrong admitted that though he's been writing a lot during quarantine, he's not sure what will come out of it — and that's a good thing.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained at the time. ​“That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

