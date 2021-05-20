Blake Shelton Reveals His & Gwen Stefani's First Wedding Dance Song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will dance to an ‘80s classic on their wedding day.

During last night’s (May 19) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Happy Anywhere” star teased the Pretty in Pink-inspired record the longtime lovebirds have chosen as their first wedding dance song.

"I think it's called the wedding march," the 44-year-old jokingly teased when asked about the first song the couple will bust a move to as husband and wife.

Pulling out his phone, Shelton finally answered, "It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack.”

“We talked about this. We both love the song,” he explained. “We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."