Blake Shelton Reveals His & Gwen Stefani's First Wedding Dance Song
By Paris Close
May 20, 2021
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will dance to an ‘80s classic on their wedding day.
During last night’s (May 19) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Happy Anywhere” star teased the Pretty in Pink-inspired record the longtime lovebirds have chosen as their first wedding dance song.
"I think it's called the wedding march," the 44-year-old jokingly teased when asked about the first song the couple will bust a move to as husband and wife.
Pulling out his phone, Shelton finally answered, "It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack.”
“We talked about this. We both love the song,” he explained. “We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."
“If You Leave” is an international hit song the Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark recorded for the cult classic 1986 film starring Molly Ringwald.
This is the latest detail we’ve learned of Shelton and Stefani’s upcoming wedding, which the pair hope to celebrate this summer.
Although Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus both have favorable chances to perform as wedding singers for the pair’s romantic ceremony, the former received a special co-sign from the bride-to-be.
"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani said during last month’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Photo: Getty Images