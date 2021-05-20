Feedback

Illinois Lawmakers Seek To Make 'Catfishing' Illegal

By Kelly Fisher

May 20, 2021

You could soon face charges in Illinois if you use an online profile to "catfish" someone.

Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would criminalize impersonating another person on the internet, particularly if the “catfish” uses the fraudulent profile to cause damage to another person, emotionally or economically, Carterville-based News 3 WISL reports.

Oftentimes, catfishing happens in virtual relationships. People who are “catfishing” can pose as anyone, even as celebrities. A woman reportedly attempted to sue Prince Harry, for example, because he apparently went back on a promise to marry her. Another woman was scammed of $100,000 via an online relationship with Bruno Mars. Both women, of course, were victims of catfishing.

"If you knowingly impersonate another person in order to harm them, there have to be real consequences," Illinois Sen. Steve Stadelman said in a statement to the local station. "There are cases where people’s lives are turned upside down or even ruined because someone is impersonating them. In the age of the internet, impersonating others has gotten easier and more common than ever."

The full senate is slated to consider bill 766. It garnered unanimous support from the Senate Criminal Law Committee, according to News 3 WISL.

Photo: Getty Images

